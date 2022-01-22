The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, has announced the discovery of a terror camp linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise area of the State.

Imo Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the camp was a hideout for terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, killing of innocent citizens, and other heinous crimes.

He said it was bursted on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following credible information from people.



According to him, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and a gun battle ensued, during which one of the suspects was gunned down while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries.

He appealed to Imo people to resist any attempt by criminals to use their community as a safe haven to perpetrate heinous crimes, even as he admonished communities to form vigilante groups and neighbourhood watch associations to support the efforts of Police and other security agencies.

Hussaini charged Imo residents to report any person seen treating bullet wounds to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 and 08098880197.

Items recovered from the camp included one AK47 rifle with 40 rounds of live ammunition, 10 locally fabricated explosives devices, one Police hand grenade, two Toyota Highlander (SUV) Jeeps without registration numbers, one Lexus 350 SUV without registration number, one Lexus 330 SUV without registration number, two Biafran flags, different assorted charms, and different clothes suspected to belong to kidnapped or robbed victims.

