The Bayelsa State Police Command was yesterday in shock and grief over the sudden death of an assistant commissioner of police, Emmanuel Idowu Asufi.

Asufi reportedly collapsed and died at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon after an undisclosed official duty.

The deceased was an indigene of Ekwani community in Delta State and believed to be in his late 50s. Until his death, he was in charge of administration in the state police command.

When LEADERSHIP visited the command yesterday, many of the officers expressed shock at his demise. An officer attached to the “Operation Puff Adder” said the incident was shocking, adding that “many of us saw him come into the headquarters exchanging pleasantries with everyone including the rank and file. But we were shocked when an alarm was raised that he collapsed and was dying. They had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre where he was confirmed dead.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that Governor Douye Diri was among those who called the state commissioner of police, Ben Okoro, to condole with him.

The command’s spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of Asufi, said it was a sad day for the command.

Asufi once served as chief security officer to the Bayelsa Government House and commander of the state security outfit, “Door Akpor”.