The Nigeria Police Force has cleared Senator Godiya Akwashiki, representing Nasarawa North in the Senate, of allegations of making advances to the wife of his political rival, stating that the incident was staged to embarrass him.

Recall that the Senator was assaulted and stripped in public in Abuja over an alleged adultery scandal in 2019 when he was a Senator-elect.

According to a Premium Times report, the police, while reacting to an enquiry on the matter, said the act was a set-up for humiliating the Senator by a political rival.

The police said this in response to a letter by the online newspaper requesting the outcome of investigation into the case.

Akwashiki, at the time the deputy speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly and senator-elect for Nasarawa North, was assaulted on March 1, 2019 by a mob for allegedly seducing the wife of another politician from Nasarawa State.

The incident, which video recording immediately went viral, occurred at the Abuja residence of the opponent where the mob had taken Akwashiki after taking him near Exclusive Stores, a popular supermarket in Abuja.

After his assault on March 1, 2019, Akwashiki was taken to the Maitama Divisional Police headquarters in Abuja.

The online newspaper said police investigation did not establish the allegation by the complainant that she was seduced but to the contrary, the investigation established defamation of character and some criminal offences against her husband.

On why those indicted by the investigation have not been prosecuted, the newspaper reported that the case was dropped at the instance of Akwashiki after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement.