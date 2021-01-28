By ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has given an explanation on why a pregnant police Constable, Miss Olajide Omolola was dismissed from the force.

Omolola, an Ekiti indigene, according to the command, allegedly got pregnant in flagrant violation of the Police Rules and Regulations.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, the state commissioner of police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, said the officer attached to the Iye Ekiti Police Station in Ilejemeje area of the state, was last week dismissed by police authority, for getting pregnant barely a year after graduating from the police college.

He said the woman violated section 127 of the police regulation, which carries serious punitive measures against flouters.

Mobayo stated that the rules and regulations were unambiguous that a woman police must undergo post training experience on the field for at least two years before marriage and three years before childbearing.

The police boss said: “In police organisations, we have rules and regulations, which are being carried out within the ambit of the constitution. The Police officers are not even allowed to keep their children that are above 18 years of age in the barracks. Some of these laws were taught in the police Colleges before we graduated.

“These laws have been there. Some stipulated the number of years you must spend before you get married. If you are in police College, you are not supposed to get pregnant. When you passed out, you still need basic trainings and for your attention not to be distracted, you must spend certain minimum of period before you get married for you to perform efficiently.

“The lady in question passed out May, 2020, which is eight months ago and now she is six months pregnant. The Police Act 2020, which is undergoing amendment in the Senate has not repealed that. She had contravened Section 127 of the police regulation.”