The police spokesman, who stated this in Abuja, said the collaboration is already yielding results as men Intelligence Response Team of the inspector-general of police have started arresting gun runners and their cohorts.

He also explained that in a recent operations, the police officers recovered a total of ten sophisticated prohibited firearms, 2,496 AK47 live ammunition, ten live cartridges, Cartons of Tramadol drugs worth over N3 million, bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two laptop computers and eight mobile phones; while some suspects were arrested too.

Some of the suspects, include Danjuma Bako, who is the major supplier of ammunitions to bandits in Kaduna and Jos axis.

Bako, while speaking to journalists, confessed that he transport ammunitions from Jos to Kaduna, with his Golf vehicle.

He also said after each trip, he is paid N15, 000 for the transportation and one suspect, (name withheld for investigation) gives him the ammunition for supply.

Mba said luck ran out of the gang when operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team intercepted him in one of the operations.

Another gang, which specialises in breaking into residential houses where arrested after they have successfully operated in Gwarinpa, Jabi, Gwagwa and Dei-Dei axis of the FCT.

The gang members include Nasiru Shehu, Mohammed Hakili, Rabiu Sani, Ibrahim Hassan and Haba Haliyu.

Mba said while the others go for robbery, Mohammed specialises in changing of the IMEI of phones stolen.