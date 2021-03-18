By Ejike Ejike, Abuja
Worried by the influx of arms and ammunitions into Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force said it is collaborating with the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL); the International Police, (INTERPOL) and other regional security bodies to check the menace.
Some of the suspects, include Danjuma Bako, who is the major supplier of ammunitions to bandits in Kaduna and Jos axis.
Bako, while speaking to journalists, confessed that he transport ammunitions from Jos to Kaduna, with his Golf vehicle.
He also said after each trip, he is paid N15, 000 for the transportation and one suspect, (name withheld for investigation) gives him the ammunition for supply.
Mba said luck ran out of the gang when operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team intercepted him in one of the operations.
Another gang, which specialises in breaking into residential houses where arrested after they have successfully operated in Gwarinpa, Jabi, Gwagwa and Dei-Dei axis of the FCT.
The gang members include Nasiru Shehu, Mohammed Hakili, Rabiu Sani, Ibrahim Hassan and Haba Haliyu.
Mba said while the others go for robbery, Mohammed specialises in changing of the IMEI of phones stolen.