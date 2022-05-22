Bauchi Police command has commenced investigations into the violence in Warji local government area of Bauchi state over an allegation of a women involved in blasphemy on the person of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Friday.

The police in a statement issued by state PPRO Ahmed Mohammed Wakil on weekend revealed that the investigation is in progress.

According to the statement, the commissioner of police, CP Mamman Sanda ordered for the investigation in the wake of the crisis that erupted in Warji town.

It reads in part, “On 20th May, 2022 at about 1745hrs, some irate youths set six(6) houses and seven(7) shops ablaze, while scores of persons were injured as a result of a blasphemous message posted on a social media by a 40-year old female staff of the medical department, Warji local government.”

“The Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.”

He said the area is calm for now, while visibility patrols are on going to keep the peace.

The Commissioner of Police appealled to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful business without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

He assured the general public that the police is on top of the situation and will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time.

“The Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths”.

CP Sanda also urged religious leaders, community leaders and elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could tamper with the security of their areas.