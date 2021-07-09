The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of 21 police officers and lifted the suspension of Mohammed Iya Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the Yobe State Police Command, who was demobilised from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos.

SP Musa, who was earlier on suspension, was recalled by the Commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand.

He was facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behaviour to public and act unbecoming of a public officer.

The officer in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied same while pleading for exculpation.

He, however, recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence.

The Commission also approved that some of the reinstated officers be promoted and their arrears paid.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were taking at the 12th plenary meeting of the Commission held in Abuja and presided over by Commission chairman, Musiliu Smith.

The Commission also approved the reinstatement of Adamu Damji Abare, an ex-Chief Superintendent of Police on the rank of Superintendent; Edwin Ochima, ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police to DSP and directed the payment of his salary arrears from August 1, 2015; Dauda Bot Lamba, ex-Superintendent, returned to the rank of SP but with a punishment of reprimand.

Other Officers reinstated are SP Simeon A. E. Ajisafe (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid his salary arrears); SP Oluwatoyin Adesope; CSP Solomon Akika (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid arrears of salaries; Inspector Odianosen Endurance; Inspector Augustine Madufor (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid salary arrears) and Inspector Imariabe Ikpomnwosa and Danladi Lengkang (to be promoted at par with erstwhile colleagues), among others.