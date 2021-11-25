Police Service Commission, PSC said the 2021 recruitment of another 10,000 police will commence in December.

This is even as the PSC said the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police officers is already in the conclusion stage with the successful candidates currently undergoing medicals.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the chairman of the PSC, Musiliu Smith said, “The commission is aware of the manpower gaps in the Nigeria Police Force especially with rapid wastages of officers and men. The Commission wishes to commend the president for his kind and gracious approval for the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force continuously for six years. We are grateful to the national assembly for the support in approving releases of required funds for this exercise.

“The commission will have no choice but to reciprocate these kind gestures by ensuring that these recruitment exercises are transparent, merit based and in compliance with the letters of the Federal Character Commission. We are determined to give Nigerians credible, committed and citizen-based Policemen who will always operate within the dictates of the law.

“The commission will immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 suspended exercise proceed with the recruitment of another 10,000 Nigerians for 2021. The advertisement for applications is expected to be out this December.”

On the ongoing recruitment, he said “ With the completion of the aptitude tests across the country recently, successful candidates are currently undergoing medical examinations at the 17 Zonal police headquarters in the country after which fit and proper 10,000 candidates will be recruited by the Commission and sent to the Police colleges/training schools for training.”

On the power tussle between the PSC and the Nigeria police force, the chairman said “ It is necessary to state that the on-going completion of the suspended 2020 edition was a joint decision of the Commission and that of the Nigeria Police Force and it was meant to further fast track the injection of required personnel into the force. A joint committee of the commission and that of the Nigeria Police Force met severally in the commission and approved a timeline for the completion of the exercise.”