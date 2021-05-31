The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has ordered a full investigation into the explosion that rocked the Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said the investigation was to ascertain the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The statement reads in part: “The Rivers State Police Command can confirm that there was an explosion this morning at the Mile 3 Market in the Port Harcourt local government area of the State.

“A locally fabricated Dynamite, exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as ‘ mama Joy’ opened her fish shop, inflicting injuries on her son and one other young lady who are currently receiving medical attention. No life was lost in the incident.

“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was immediately despatched to the scene to sweep and render the entire Market safe. Normal trading activities resumed immediately.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has ordered a full scale Investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“He wishes to reassure the good people of the State that the State is generally calm and they should go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation from any quarters.”