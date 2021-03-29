By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said the continued unprovoked killing of security operatives is not acceptable, even as police operatives have arrested 16 suspects for complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives and facilities in some states of the federation, particularly in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Force public relations officer, PRO, CP Frank Mba said, “The arrest, which is an outcome of painstaking, deliberate and tireless efforts by operatives of the Nigeria Police working in collaboration with their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Airforce, is aimed at bringing to justice persons responsible for the emerging trend of attacks on security personnel and wanton destruction of security facilities and operational assets.

“The suspects include: Ugochukwu Samuel a.k.a Biggy, 28-year-old native of Arochukwu LGA in Abia State; Raphael Idang, 31-year-old native of Odukpani LGA of Cross River State; Cletus Nwachukwu Egole aka ‘Alewa’, 60-years-old native of Orlu in Imo State; Michael Uba, 33yrs from Imo State; and 12 others in the course of investigation, were implicated in multiple felonies committed across several states in the South-Eastern part of the federation. The suspects were arrested in various parts of the country following sustained and intelligence-driven sting operations.

“Specifically, investigations revealed that the duo of Ugochukwu

Samuel aka Biggy and Raphael Idang were among the criminal elements

that attacked policemen on duty at a checkpoint on December 24, 2020

along Orlu-Ihiala road in Imo state where two police officers were

killed and a Police Hilux patrol van set ablaze.

A total of nine AK47 rifles, five other sophisticated firearms, 17

AK47 Magazines, 549 AK47 live ammunition, 10 Improvised Explosive

Devices (IEDs), camouflage bullet proof vests, walkie talkies and

other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has

reiterated that the force will not tolerate any further attack on its

personnel or any citizen by any individual or group under any guise

whatsoever.

He stressed that no murderer will go unpunished and enjoined

parents/guardians as well as traditional/opinion leaders to weigh in

and prevail on their children/wards to desist from towing the

destructive paths of crime. All the suspects will be charged to court

on conclusion of investigations.