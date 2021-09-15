The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed the death of three family members while asleep in Ngwongwo community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s police public relations officer, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident yesterday in Abakaliki.

She said the divisional police officer in the area evacuated the victims to hospital where the three were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The family members are Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu.

“However, a truck driver was also found in a separate room lying critically ill and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“Their remains had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup, a can of malt and generator set found in the apartment had been taken for forensic analyses,” she said.

Odah stated that the commissioner of police in the state had directed full scale investigations into the matter.