By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of three farmers by unknown gunmen in the state.

The victims who were farm managers were reportedly abducted yesterday by six heavily armed gunmen at their commercial poultry farms at Pampo community in Asa local government area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers, it was gathered, had contacted the farm owners demanding N45 Million ransom; N15 Million on the head of each of the victims.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi who confirmed the incident in Ilorin, the state capital said that the state commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, has drafted officers and men of the command to the scene of the incident, towards eventual release of the kidnapped victims.

Okasanmi assured that the suspected kidnappers would soon be apprehended and the victims freed from captivity.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened yesterday at about 4:00 pm in the agricultural farm community located on Eyenkorin -Afon – Ogele road in Asa local government area.

The suspected kidnappers according to eyewitness were dressed in Army uniform, shot into the air when they arrived in a Hilux vehicle at one

of the two farms.