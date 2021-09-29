The Lagos State Police command has confirmed the abduction of Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (retd) by masked gunmen in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the masked gunmen whisked Smith away on Monday evening at his residence in Lagos.

The audio released by his driver, Corporal Odichi revealed that Smith was abducted while he was supervising work at a site in Ajah, Lagos State, and forcefully taken away via a waiting speedboat that sailed towards the Ikorodu area of the state.

Confirming his abduction, the Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the command is aware of the incident and the force is “on it”.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith is a retired Chief of Communications Officer at the Nigerian Ministry of Defense.

Smith who was the commander 401 of The Aircraft Maintenance Depot and Chief of Logistics at The Nigerian Air Force is also the author of the non-fiction book Civil Militia and Nigeria’s National security unveiled in Lagos State in 2013.

Since retirement, he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of his company, Double Wealth Ventures Limited.

He has an honourary doctorate degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.

He is also a cousin to a former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.