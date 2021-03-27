BY ACHOR ABIMAJE |

The Plateau State Police command has confirmed the kidnap of a housewife by suspected herdsmen from the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Heipang Barki Ladi local government of Plateau State on Thursday night.

The command spokesperson, ASP Obah Ogaba, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Weekend, on phone, that some gunmen went into the house of the FAAN staff in Heipang and kidnapped a housewife.

According to him, on receiving the report a team of detectives and operational personnel from the command were deployed with a view to rescue the kidnapped victim.

“As I am talking right now, the team of detectives and operational personnel are on the trail of the hoodlums to rescue the victim and reunite her with her family,” he said.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered this is the third time FAAN staff quarters, Heipang, has come under attack by unknown gunmen.

The first was last year when one person was shut dead while the second one was a robbery attack on the resident of the quarters.