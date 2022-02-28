The Kaduna State Police command has confirmed an explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which occurred on Sunday night in Kabala West area of Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, “The explosion is suspected to be IED, there is no casualty recorded in the incident. There was no body in the building when it exploded. It happened Sunday night around 21:45pm.

“The anti-bomb squad has been deployed to the scene to analyse the particles we got from the place.”

ASP Jalige added that details of the explosion were being investigated and will make the findings available to journalists as soon as it is completed.

He, however, urged residents of the area to remain calm.

