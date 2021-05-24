has confirmed the killing of a police officer in another attack of police division in the state.

A statement signed by the police public relations officer, Loveth Odah and made available to LEADERSHIP confirmed the attack.

According to the statement “At 1200hrs, hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about twenty, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The hoodlums on arriving the Police Division immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty.”

The statement further noted that policemen on duty repelled the hoodlums, and one of the hoodlums was gunned down and one AK 47 recovered from him.

“But they were swiftly challenged and repelled back. In the gun battle that ensued, one (1) of the attackers was killed, his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries. However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the state commissioner of police who visited the division for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution.

Warri LG Chairman, Army Commander, Ex-Militant Leaders Meet Over Security

BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Chairman of Warri North local government area of Delta State, Hon Smart Asekutu, has charged ex- militant leaders in the area to embrace sustainable peace.

Asekutu gave the charge while presiding over a security meeting held at the council secretariat, Koko, weekend, to chart new ways of building a peaceful and virile local government area.

He urged them to remain committed to the peace process and added that his administration was working very hard to ensure sustainable development, stronger and peaceful local government.

The vice chairman of the council, Hon Solomon Milkie, on his part, solicited the support of the ex-militants in providing a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion, Koko, Major Ajongbo, who was also in attendance, urged them to be law-abiding.

The leaders of the ex-militants lauded the efforts of the council boss at ensuring peaceful coexistence in the area and promised their continued support for the council.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the missing defence secretary, Agbarha Warri community of Igbudu, Warri South local government area, Delta State, Victor Oghenevwede has been found in Warri River.

The defence secretary of Igbudu community was declared missing two weeks ago. There were bruises on the face and body of the deceased whose hands and legs were tied.

Ogbogbo was sporting Igbudu community anti – cult vest at as the time of his gruesome murder. The remains of late Victor have been buried.