BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

Police in Akwa Ibom State have reviewed the ongoing crisis involving suspected cultists and security agencies and disclosed that no fewer than three policemen have so far been killed by the hoodlums.

In a statement in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday, the Police public relations officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, a police superintendent (SP), declared that four other policemen were still missing in action, adding that operatives were on the search for the missing officers and the assailants.

Among those killed on Tuesday, the police spokesman said, was one, Ben Ajide, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), a commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit (QIU), who led the squad to dislodge the hoodlums in their base.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, is deeply saddened on the unprovoked attacks on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021, which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide, who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others are missing.”

“Whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks are unknown, a discreet investigation is on the way to unravel same and seek lasting solution. The CP hereby condoles with the deceased officers families and wish to assure same and members of the public that the command under his watch will stop at nothing to bring perpetrators to book”, part of the statement reads.

To ascertain the whereabouts of the four personnel, the command has urged the members of the public to volunteer intelligence information, assuring that identity of such volunteers would be protected.

Two of the dead officers (Inspectors) were gruesomely murdered as the hoodlums burnt them alive, one inside a patrol van at Ikpe Annang junction, while the other was also set ablaze in his home in his

ADVERTISEMENT

sleep.