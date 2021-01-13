BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of Chidimma IK Omah who was set ablaze in his house, by his enstrange lover Esther Alex

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, informed that the 18-year-old girl has confessed carrying out the act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anene said the girl who has been arrested by the police of the A division has been transferred to the headquarters for further investigation and questioning.

Leadership Correspodent who visited the scene of the event observed that Chidimma house is located on number 17 Yandev street while his patent Medicine store is on Zaki-Biam street.

At Chidimma’s resident, it was observed that all his neighbours on hearing his death rush to Federal Medical Centre to see things by themselves.

Our Correspodent also gathered from some of his neighbour who do not want his name in print that the said Chidimma met his death following his refusal to marry Esther as earlier promised because of her misbehaviours.