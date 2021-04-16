ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command yesterday described as fake news a rumor making the rounds on social media that the state deputy commissioner of Police was arrested alongside kidnappers he had gone to give firearms.

The police, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammad Jalige, said the image in circulation was not that of any police officer in Kaduna State Command or anywhere in the country.

The statement noted: “The image with camouflage uniform wearing the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police is one Kinsley Udoyem who was arrested and paraded by Akwa-Ibom Police Command on the 2nd January, 2019 for the offence of impersonating a Police Officer.

“Therefore, the image in circulation is not in any way connected to a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kaduna as portrayed in the report. The Command is using this opportunity to advise members of the public to disregard and discontinue with the circulation of the unfounded image as there is no iota of truth in it”.

On the above premise the Kaduna Command is calling on the general public particularly social media users to be positive while circulating unsubstantiated content in the public domain as it is capable of truncating the cordial relationship between the Kaduna Police Command and members of the civil populace.