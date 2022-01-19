The Rivers State Police Command has debunked media report that its operatives prevented the destruction of an illegal refinery operated by suspected illegal oil bunkerers in the state.

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that the Policemen prevented the chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, Hon. George Ariolu, from destroying an illegal refinery.

But acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, described the report as “misleading and unfortunate.”

The statement reads in part: “To put the records straight, the chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, actually went to petroleum depot at Ogbogoro with a detachment of police men led by ACP Akika Solomon on 15/01/2022.

“On arrival they met about twenty armed personnel of NSCDC (Civil Defence) who were violently opposed to the inspection of the depot. In the ensuing altercation, two of the NSCDC officials corked their rifles against the police. The former were eventually disarmed and arrested, and the chairman had ingress.

“The commissioner of Police Rivers state command, CP Eboka Friday, while calling on the public to disregard that report, urges media practitioners to verify their facts before rushing to the press.

“He also reiterates the commitment of the command to fighting the war against oil bunkering to a logical conclusion as it stands hand in gloves with the Government.”

