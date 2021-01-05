Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command has ordered the deployment of armed operatives to Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state over weekend’s armed invasion of the home of a former militant leader, Eris Paul also known as Ogunboss.

Also scores of houses were set ablaze over a leadership crisis among indigenes of the community.

The Bayelsa Police Command in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said preliminary investigations revealed that on 3rd January, 2021 at about 0700 hours, unknown gunmen invaded Peremabiri, a riverine community in Southern Ijaw local government area.

According to the Police, though the motive for the attack is unknown at the moment, some buildings were set ablaze including the residence of one Marcus Richard.

“The Command has dispatched reinforcement of Police Marine and

detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department to beef up security in the area. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that several buildings were at the weekend set ablaze and many feared dead as unknown gunmen invaded the community.