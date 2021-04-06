BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The police in Lagos has arraigned a man, Audu Kingsley and a woman, Sheila Bazuaye, before a Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court in Tinubu for allegedly stealing two boat engines, valued at N15 million.

The defendants were arraigned alongside a limited liability company, Haggadol Marine Nigeria Limited, before Chief Magistrate Adedaramola Paul on a five-count charge of conspiracy, obtained by false pretence, stealing, pervert cause of Justice and wilful damage.

The prosecutor, Tijjani Williams informed the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes in April, 2020, in Lagos.

Williams also told the judge that the defendants fraudulently obtained the two boat engines, 450 HorsePower, under the false pretence that it shall be returned to the owner, one Don Andrew Efe Stakpere, within two weeks.

The prosecutor further claimed that the defendants conspired among themselves to obstruct, prevent or pervert or defeat the curse of justice.

He also alleged that they also willfully removed, concealed, destroyed or rendered it illegible or difficult to read all evidence on their phone intent to prevent from being used in evidence against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams maintained that the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 411, 314, 287, 97 and 91 of the the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

Chief Magistrate Paul, after listening to the prosecutor’s submission and the defendants’ plea for bail, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety each in like sum.

The Magistrate then adjourned the matter till June 2, for mention and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of NCoS, pending the perfection of their bail terms.