The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services have pledged to ensure a violence-free Christmas celebration.

The inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered commissioners of police in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police (AIGs) to initiate and implement well-coordinated crime prevention strategies and ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols towards peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

The IGP, who noted that achieving a crime and crisis free yuletide is of utmost priority to the force and the nation at large, being the build-up into a new year, assured citizens of adequate security throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

He further noted that the AIGs and CPs had been directed to massively deploy human intelligence and other operational assets of the force at their disposal to all public places including residential areas, places of worship, recreational centres, financial institutions, market places, motor-parks, major highways, airports, railway stations, amongst others, to protect the citizens and critical national infrastructure.

In addition, the IGP has warned police personnel deployed for duties during the yuletide season, particularly those deployed to secure the highways across the country, to desist from acts inimical to discipline and professionalism.

For the DSS, the attention is on the plot to recruit students into banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, financial crimes and armed robbery during the celebration period.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said aside students, recessing members of the National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly and other public/private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.

