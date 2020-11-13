By Chidinma Obiorah, Abuja |

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar, has said the police are effectively utilizing animals in the fight against crime across country, especially the K-9 and Mounted Troops which provide immeasurable anti-crime support in areas of perimeter and crowd control and border security.

Speaking in an interview with Leadership, AIG Aishatu who is the head, Force Animal Branch (FAB) of the Nigeria Police Force, said; “The Force Animal Branch (FAB) of the Nigeria Police Force was established to complement human and technical assets of the Force in the frontline of critical anti-crime and other policing operations, today breeds its own sniffer dogs from puppy up to explosives and narcotic detective dogs, unlike when they paid about $20,000 for a sniffer dog from Europe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dogs recently deployed to the Northeast are breeds from here, they were trained up to explosives and narcotic detective dogs. We have the capacity as required here and we are saving a lot of costs. Before, the sniffer dogs we brought from abroad were castrated, we could not breed them, leaving us without a choice than to go back to them each time there was need for it.

“The Force Animal Branch comprises the Mounted Troop (horses section) established in 1962. The horses are deployed where there is no good road, we use them for crowd control, patrol of cities and for ceremonial parades, the K-9 (dog section) was established in 1963 and the veterinary section was established in 1975,” she added.

On the capacity of his team, she said the police animal branch has highly trained officers and men who know their animals and the animals know and understand them.

AIG Aishatu Abubakar said the section had done well in the area of human capital development and capacity building.

“We are currently increasing our capacity to be able to meet the demands of serving two hundred million Nigerians,” she said.