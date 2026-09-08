The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the enforcement of the Lagos State High Court’s judgment in a protracted land dispute over a 114.476-hectare property in Ogombo Village, Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

The development followed Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of the Lands Division of the Lagos State High Court’s adoption of the Terms of Settlement agreed by the parties in the case concerning interests in the estate of the late Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu and members of the Kosoko Royal Family.

The judgment granted legal authority to the agreement reached regarding the disputed property and the responsibilities emerging from the settlement.

The property in question covers 114.476 hectares and is marked by Survey Plan No. OGJ/5283/006/2023/LA, dated 26 October 2023.

A key aspect of the deal was the payment of N1.5 billion as settlement and compensation, to be paid within 45 days of the judgment.

In the wake of the judgment, steps were taken to ensure its enforcement.

A letter dated 30th July, 2025, from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja, instructed the Police Legal Services Directorate to act on a request to enforce the court’s ruling.

The letter referenced CB:3594/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.14/101 was titled: “Request for the Enforcement of the Ruling of the High Court of Lagos in the Ikeja Judicial Division in Suit No. 124/1912.”

According to the communication, a letter dated 17th July, 2025, from Abdurahim Opoku Shaibu & Associates was forwarded to the director of Legal Services to pass on theinspector-general’s directive.

The letter was signed by DCP Lateef A. Ahmed, principal staff officer to the Inspector-General of Police.

The enforcement process represents a significant development in the longstanding dispute, which has roots over more than a century.

Among the historical documents linked to the estate are a 1912 survey plan prepared by the late Herbert Macaulay, which has been part of the historical tracing of the estate’s claim to the land.

Other records include an earlier Supreme Court judgment, which forms part of the legal history of the competing claims to the property.

The dispute was ultimately resolved through negotiations, leading to the Terms of Settlement, which Justice Ogunjobi later adopted as the court’s judgment.

With the settlement incorporated into the court’s judgment, the parties are now expected to adhere to the terms approved by the High Court.

The recent police directive signifies a move from judicial resolution to the practical enforcement of the court-approved settlement.

At stake are the 114.476-hectare Ogombo property, the N1.5 billion settlement, and other obligations outlined in the Terms of Settlement.

The Ogombo case has thus entered its enforcement phase, with authorities taking steps to implement the judgment already delivered by the Lagos State High Court.