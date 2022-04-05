Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have rescued three missing children of the same parents.

The FCT commissioner of police, Sunday Babaji, who spoke on the incident yesterday, explained that the schoolchildren went missing from the Star Child Heritage Academy in Kabusa, Abuja before they were found.

The children identified as Sunday Marvelous, 8, Sunday Alex, 6, and Sunday Rehabort, 2, reportedly disappeared from their school on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

On how the children were found, Babaji said, “We received a distress call that three children from the Star Child Heritage Academy, Kabusa, disappeared at about 1:30, as they were not seen by their parents, hence they reported it at the Kabusa Divisional Police headquarters.

“After the receipt of the complaint, we made an entry of missing persons, deployed our intelligence assets and informed all our neighbouring states through our signal describing the children. We worked with all the community leaders, the Mai Angwa, vigilantes, and hunters were all carried along.

“Searches of all the bushes were also carried out, the school authorities were also invited to the police station for questioning and negligence…the case is still on.

“As God may have it, yesterday by 8:30 pm, our tactical men on stop-and-search patrol at Wuye division, which is in the Games village area, saw these three children who were in a distressing form; so they rescued them, took them to the station and handed them over to a female police officer, who then questioned them.

“Subsequently, the DPO said a message was circulating about missing children at Kabusa, he quickly contacted a fellow DPO there, and he rushed down and it was discovered that they were the ones.

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital for a medical check. They were found okay, and a psychological check will hold tomorrow. Because for children of this nature to be away from their parents for such a period, they need to be checked, they have been traumatised and that is why we have to take them to the hospital,” he said.

The children’s father, Mr. Sunday Ani, said nobody contacted them to demand ransom.

According to him, “This morning (yesterday) I received a call from Wuye police station asking if I’m the father of Marvellous Alex and Rehabort (or Chinenye) and I said yes, and the caller asked me to come, that my children are there.

“I quickly left the bed, called one of my brothers and went straight to the station. I saw my children and I was very happy. Tomorrow will be two weeks since their disappearance. My wife and I hardly sit down or eat because we were going from one place to another.”