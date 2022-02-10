The police in Oyo State have uncovered human parts in an uncompleted building in a community in Oyo town allegedly dropped by suspected ritualists.

It was gathered that those living close to the building, along the Oyo-Ilora road, in the Oyo West local government area, Oyo State, started combing the bushes after perceiving a foul odour.

They were said to have stumbled on decomposing human parts in the uncompleted building.

The discovery was reported at the Oyo West Police Station.

A resident who identified himself simply as Lanre, told journalists that he was there when a police team visited the building, adding that some suspects had been arrested.

He said, “Three days ago, there was a stench from an uncompleted building and residents thought some persons were defecating in the place. But when they searched the area, a complete human arm was found and some other items that suggested that some persons had probably been killed there.

“The case was reported to the police in Oyo and they came and arrested some suspects. We were disturbed because the policemen that came did not allow us to take pictures of the human parts discovered there.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that human bones and the school uniform of a child were found at the site, adding that the discoveries raised suspicions that the act might have been going on for a while.

He said: “Those living close to the site said they used to see a man riding a motorcycle to the place. They said the man used to work with a shovel in the building; they thought he was clearing debris, but did not know he was carrying out criminal activities there. “