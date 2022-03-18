Kwara State Police Command yesterday arrested a woman suspected to be a ritualist.

The police recovered school uniforms, note books, text books and money of different denominations totalling N166,700 from the suspect upon her arrest at Kulende area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi said the policemen at Kulende division were able to arrest the suspect because of the cooperation they received from the people of the community.

Upon interrogation, Ajayi said the woman who looks mentally unstable claimed that the man that was with her at the time of her arrest came to have sex with her and gave her water.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public about the arrest of a suspected ritualist, who appears to be mentally unbalanced, by the men of Kulende Divisional Police Headquarters, Ilorin in conjunction with members of the community.

“Intelligence available to the command prompted the surveillance mounted around the area which was the base of the suspected ritualist led to her arrest today 17/3/2022 at about 0600hrs. In the process of her arrest, a man in a black SUV Jeep found with the suspect zoomed off immediately he noticed the presence of the police. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing man.

“In the course of the arrest, school uniforms, note books, text books and monies of different denominations totalling one hundred and sixty-six thousand and seven hundred naira (N166,700:00) were found in her possession.

“The suspect stated that the man met with her as at the time of the arrest came to have sex with her and to give her water. However, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter, while also directing that the suspect be taken to the hospital to ascertain the condition of her mental health,” Ajayi stated.

