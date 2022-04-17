The Kaduna State Police Command said it successfully foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued four victims unhurt in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement he issued and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, he said, “on the 15th April, 2022 at about 2340hrs, the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call from an anonymous caller through DPO Danmagaji Zaria that unspecified number of suspected terrorists dressed in military gear have invaded Gabari Community Samaru of Sabon Gari LGA Kaduna, shot berserkly and in the process whisked away four (4) victims into the forest.”

He said upon getting the information, the command immediately mobilised operational assets alongside men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes and courageously laid ambush on the bandits’ expected route.

Fortunately, he said, the strategy paid off as fierce encounter with the bandits ensued, which led to the rescue of two of the kidnapped victims at that very moment, whose name he gave as Zaituna Muna and Grace Muna both of Gabari village Samaru.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that similar strategy was adopted at Gwada village where the bandits were still expected to traverse with the assistance of vigilantes of the said village, adding that “the bandits who escaped the first onslaught were again intercepted and the remaining two kidnapped victims were also rescued unhurt namely Fatima Ibrahim and Amina Adamu.”

Jalige, however, said: “unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits in the process of abducting the victims, shot and killed one Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village Wusasa who resisted been kidnapped.”

Following the success achieved, he noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A Ayoku, has commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the Officers during the operation which is in tune with his policing philosophy of ‘robust response to distress situation’ and tasked them not to relent in the fight against violent crimes.

The Commissioner also urged members of the public to always avail the Police with prompt information at any time of the day as the Police under his watch must treat every information provided with absolute confidentiality, while condoling the family of the deceased and prayed that he finds eternal rest.