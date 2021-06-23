The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have foiled an attempt to kidnap an Indian expatriate.

The command’s public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who stated this in a press release issued yesterday in Kaduna, said in the process, one bandit was killed.

Jalige said that the incident occurred on June 21, at about 9.33pm, when policemen escorting an expatriate to Plan Farm Phase at Dankande area of Igabi local government area of the state, ran into an ambush laid by suspected bandits.

He said the bandits, in their desperate attempt to kidnap the expatriate, shot randomly at the escort team, but met stiff resistance from the operatives.

He said the exchange of fire lasted for some time, but the operatives were able to repel the bandits and secure the expatriate unhurt.

The spokesperson said that the bandits fled into a nearby forest, with bullet wounds.

“A joint team of the police and military personnel, while on search of the area on Tuesday, June 22, recovered a dead body of one of the bandits.

“The team also recovered four AK-47 magazines, fully loaded with 120 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition, and a mobile phone,” Jalige said.

He added that the recovered body had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital, while forensic analysis of the recovered phone is being carried out to get information about the gang.

The spokesman said the commissioner of police, Kaduna Command, Umar Muri, commended the operatives for their bravery and urged others to emulate them. (NAN).

