Borno State Police Command yesterday foiled protest by some youths over alleged blasphemous comment made by a girl against Prophet Mohammed in her Facebook account.

A lady identified as Naomi Goni was said to have made the comment in her Facebook account in reaction to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State over blasphemous comment.

The foiled protest in Maiduguri came five days after the Sokoto victim was beaten to death and set ablaze over blasphemous comment she allegedly made on her school WhatsApp group against Prophet Mohammed.

LEADERSHIP reports that hundreds of irate youths stormed the 7 Division Garrison at Pompomari bye-pass and burnt tyres close to the entrance of the Garrison, where the lady who made the blasphemous comment was believed to be residing, and demanded the soldiers bring her out, a situation that compelled the Garrison Commander to address the protesters and calmed them down.

One of the leaders of the protesters while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the lady posted blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

He said, “The Lady Naomi Goni who posted a remark on her account in response to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto allegedly said, ‘If he is a true God why can’t he fight for himself … and his followers’.”

Meanwhile, the military and police personnel have dispersed the protesters and normalcy has been restored, while heavy security has been deployed to the area to forestall breach of peace.

Confirming the incident to journalists in a briefing at police headquarters in Maiduguri, the Borno State commissioner of police, Abdu Umar, said some youths were sighted with content suspected to be fuel inside jerrycans.

He said the youths were arrested, adding that they would be interrogated to ascertain their motive.

While the commissioner of police has banned unwanted gathering within the capital city of Maiduguri, residents especially non indigenes are in apprehensive mood with all being cautious of their safety.

In a related development, the commissioner of police, Abdu Umar, said its explosive ordinance device (EOD) expert successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram /Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Dalori (1) internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Dalori camp is located few kilometers to Maiduguri, along the Maiduguri-Bama Road.

He said the IED was concealed in a bucket with a solar panel in a shade under a tree in the IDPs camp, targeting some of the IDPs who go under the tree shade for shelter.

The CP added that after getting information over the unexploded IED, he deployed his bomb experts who have defused the explosive.