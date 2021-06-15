Police in Kaduna State have foiled a robbery attack and recovered operational vehicle in Tudun Wada area of the state.

The police command said at about 0500hrs on Sunday it received a distress call through the divisional police officer (DPO) Tudun Wada, Kaduna that armed men invaded Jada Road in Tudun Wada, Kaduna in a bid to commit heinous crime and disrupt the peace.

The command police public relations officer ASP Mohammed Jalige, who issued a statement yesterday on the incident, said a police patrol team was dispatched to the area.

He said as soon as the hoodlums sighted the patrol vehicle, they opened fire, adding that the officers involved were very tactical in response and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack.

“They recovered 24 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition; 30 polymer-cased 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Toyota Corolla LE, ash colour with Reg. No. ABJ 704 MX; a driver’s license and ATM cards.

“It was a successful counter offensive devoid of any injury to the operatives, while the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds considering the observed volume of blood spilled and stains at the scene. The command is therefore requesting for information about any person(s) found with bullet wound(s) and such should be reported to the police for immediate action,” he said.