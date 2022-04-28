Crime rate in the federal capital territory, FCT has continued to rise unabated and unchecked as suspected criminals now move around freely, robbing and attacking innocent citizens in broad day light.

In Mpape, boys from the “Pan taker” and “Baban Bola” now go about harrasing, robbing and attacking citizens from 7pm on a day to day basis.

A victim, John Onah, who was attacked sometime in April, said the boys, numbering about ten came out from a street and attacked him, robbing him off his phone and monies in his wallet.

He said he didn’t report to the police because he doesn’t have faith in them and wouldn’t want any further problems for himself and his family.

Another victim, Chinwe Okwu said a gang of boys also attacked him in Mpape, stealing his phones and other valuables while he was sitting in front of his house around 9pm.

In Dutse, the story is the same as a gang of seven boys robbed a whole street and when the case was reported to the police, they failed to make any arrest after eight months.

Even after one of the victims reported the case to the police, the police told him that the equipment for tracking phones have been down and unless, he pays for the service, there was nothing the police could do to help him.

In Mabushi, at the heart of Abuja, boys with different arms and weapons have continued to rob motorists and workers every other day.

A victim, simply identified as Ibrahim, was robbed off his car in Mabushi and up until now, nothing has been done to recover or arrest the robbers.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria police said they recently arrested 106 “Baban Bola” for various crimes, including robbery and stealing of residents’ properties in Abuja.

DCP Ben Igwe, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in FCT said Abuja is not for everybody as the police would deport the suspects to their states of origin.

He said some strange persons have been trooping into the nation’s capital, stating that the command is working towards eradicating such personalities from Abuja.

He said, “Abuja is not for everybody. We have asked them to go to where they are supposed to be.

“We are working towards clearing them from the FCT. We will keep doing that and we will not relent.

“We recovered from them several things that they are not supposed to scavenge. They steal properties while claiming to scavenge refuse.

“We have asked them to relocate. Many people have been trooping into the FCT. And some of them are coming with evil intentions. Whenever you see them, let us know.

“We are taking them to court to make sure that justice is given. We have a serious issue now because of threats from so many places,” he said.