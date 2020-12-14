By Ejike Ejike |

The Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Commission has begun strategic deployment ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma over the weekend, ordered uninterrupted motorized/foot patrol, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT ahead of the festive period.

The CP also warned would be criminals within the FCT axis to desist from any unwanted activities as the police are better positioned to deal with them effectively.

Also, all activities involving fireworks are also suspended from within the celebration period so as not to give room for any nefarious activities.

Confirming the information, the Police PRO, FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf said, “The Commissioner of Police wishes to sound a note of warning to all criminals within the FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

“Furthermore, the Command wishes to reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks (also known as knock out), as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Hence, parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards.

“While appealing to residents to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity, the Command wishes to reassure residents of its unflinching resolve to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

“In case of any emergency or distress, call these numbers:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem also revealed to LEADERSHIP that the FRSC is “adopting a multidimensional approach, covering both massive deployment of regular and special marshals and aggressive awareness campaigns including the utilisation of the Corps’ National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM to give real time traffic update to the travelling public and also receive information about traffic situations across the country.”

He said that the Corps Marshal has directed the deployment of personnel to ensure that the roads are safe for commuters and traffic flow is kept in check to avoid avoidable gridlock, adding that special emphasis would be placed on mass deployment of personnel along critical corridors where vehicular movement is expected to be high.

“This is to enhance visibility of FRSC personnel along the highways and other roads. We are always prepared for the yuletide and our priority is to make travels very easy and safe for Nigerians,” he said.