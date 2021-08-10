The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said over N4 billion was approved for the fueling of Police by the federal government in 2021.

He stated this on Tuesday during the presentation of a paper titled, “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs” to the course participants of the Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 at the National Institute of Police Studies in Abuja.

The minister said that in the 2021 budget and for the first time in the history of Nigeria Police, over N4billion has been approved for fuelling of Police vehicles in the country, adding that the ministry intends to sustain the gesture which will be carried out on a quarterly basis.

According to him, “The ministry is deeply grateful to Mr. President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 states Police commands across the country and FCT to increase their efficiency. As we speak, the Police Trust Fund has awarded contracts for the supply of more operational vehicles, Body Protection Vest & Helmet, Arms and Ammunitions, Drugs and Medical equipment, and other critical security hardware.”

Spokesperson of the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem, said Dingyadi also said the ministry of police affairs makes the training and development of Police officers top priority and the director in charge of Training and Development amongst other vital units was directed to ensure that the skills and competencies of officers of the Nigeria Police and civilian staff of the ministry were developed for improved service delivery.

According to him, “The ministry of police affairs in conjunction with the police leadership developed training and development needs of police officers. This is determined by the development of an appropriate curriculum in accordance with the strategic needs of each cadre of officers according to best practice.

“The Federal Executive Council recently approved the Automation of Police Specialized Services to promote Transparency and Accountability as well as serve as an additional source of funding to enhance police operations.”

Responding to the issues raised by participants from Nigeria in respect of promotion stagnations and welfare, the minister reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to the National Wages and Salaries Commission to produce new enhanced salary structure which would soon come out in due course.