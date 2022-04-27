The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, said it has identified the drunken officer involved in the fatal shooting that killed two people and injured others at a birthday party in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday at La Silver Bar in Egbeda as guests were spraying money on the celebrant.

Giving an update on the tragic incident on Wednesday, the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The Police spokesman revealed that the officer involved is Inspector Mohammed Husseini, who is still at large, serving at the State Police Headquarters in Ikeja, adding that findings showed the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty policeman.

Benjamin said the officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi a.k.a. Obama, and was not at the party in an official capacity.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in.’’

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has assured that anyone found culpable in the “sad and unavoidable incident” will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.