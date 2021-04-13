AGENCY REPORT |

A Police Inspector with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has been fatally injured while repelling multiple attacks by kidnappers in Zuba axis of the FCT Abuja.

According to PRNigeria, the gallant officer, Inspector Ambi John, who was leading one of the teams in repelling the attacks, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Men of the FCT Police Command, in the wee hours of Tuesday, repelled multiple attacks by suspected kidnappers along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis.

A joint team of Police Operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder combat team, who promptly responded to a distress call, engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

Though the number of kidnappers killed during the gun duel could not be ascertained, several police operatives were combing the area and patrolling the communities.

Dare-devil kidnappers have been terrorising settlements and launching ‘terrifying’ kidnapping attacks on residents, within the axis, recently.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, after the arrest of some kidnappers in that axis last week, reassured residents of Zuba and its surrounding axis of the Police undeterred resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT.