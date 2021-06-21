A police inspector has killed five persons and wounded four others in Enugu.

The trigger-happy policeman was attached to RC Lotto Company in Golf Estate, Government Reserved Area (GRA) in the Enugu metropolis.

The police officer, who served in the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, allegedly shot sporadically, which led to the death of the victims while the four survivors have been hospitalised.

Sources said the inspector was drunk.

Already, a shocked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has visited the injured at the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, where he expressed shock over the incident.

The governor was received at the hospital by the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the chief medical director, Prof. Hyacinth Onah. He condoled with families of the deceased.

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Ugwuanyi said the state government would pay the medical bills of the injured.

Also in a statement released by state police command public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, he said the inspector had been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.