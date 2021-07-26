Police commissioner in Bayelsa State, Mr Mike Okoli, has described the police profession as a job for dedicated and professional individuals not for failures or dropouts.

Okoli added that a police job is not for dullards who think that “if there is no other option, let’s just try police work.”

He said police work should be done with honesty and integrity, “Always do police with the fear of God, show honesty, integrity, and show seriousness in all.”

Okoli, who is the out-going commissioner of police after 33 years of service, urged officers and men of the command, to shun brutality and intimation of the public, but to serve and protect them.

Speaking on Saturday night during a sent forth organised by the command, at the police officers mess in Yenagoa, he commended the officer and men of the Bayelsa Police Command, for their cordial relationship and the warm reception accorded him.

He said that it was a good thing to retire in good health and also to serve humanity and the general public.

“You have to prepare for your retirement early enough, so that when it comes it will be easy for the individual. Police jobs are not for dull individuals, or failures who think ‘ if there is no option let’s just try police work’.

When I was posted here in Bayelsa, I told my people that we are here to fight crime, and no place for criminals in the state,” he said.

He urged them to follow the standard he has set for the officers and men of the Bayelsa command.

Okoli said Bayelsa is rated amongst the safest states in Nigeria, as people sleep with their two eyes closed. He said without a peaceful environment business can never strive, and noted that investors have started coming to Bayelsa as a safe haven.

The chairman Eminent Persons Forum, Mr Robert Enoa, commended the outgoing CP, for his stewardship as the commissioner of police in Bayelsa. He said during the #EndSARS protest and IPOB, he never allowed it to come close to Bayelsa, because of his professionalism in policing.

The assistant inspector-general of police (AIG) Don Awunah, who was also a former commissioner of police in Bayelsa, commended Okoli for his uprightness in tackling crime. He said Okoli is a seasoned police officer, who knows his duty and has taken the force to the next level in Bayelsa.