Kano State police commissioner Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has called on the state commander of Hisbah, Sheikh Haroon Ibn Sina, to cooperate with the police in order to help maintain peace, unity and security of the populace.

The commissioner made the disclosure while delivering his remarks at the state Hisbah board Headquarters during his visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two security outfits.

He also received the chairman, Kanawa Pharmaceutical Partners, National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) and National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone A.

Dikko, during his meeting with the Hisbah commander, said his visit was to seek his cooperation on how to go about maintaining security in all its ramifications.

He said security is everybody’s business and “we must work together in order to succeed.”

He added that, “we are for the government and we must make sure that there is success as far as security is concerned in the state”

He thanked the Hisbah commander for the reception and promised to give all necessary support and cooperation to the Hisbah board.

Ibn Sina thanked the CP for the visit, noting that he was impressed with the level of peace in the state since Dikko assumed duty as CP Kano.

He further stated that no amount of words can express his gratitude for the continued support from the Police and that they are ready to give all necessary information and cooperation to the police command.

Similarly, the CP also received the chairman, Kanawa Pharmaceutical Partners Ltd Kano, Alhaji Hussaini Labaran Zakari, and his entourage in his office. He stated that they visited the command to seek for police cooperation for security at the new market which is about to begin operations.