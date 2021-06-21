Operatives of the Nigeria Police in Abuja have arrested one suspect for culpable homicide along Kasuwa-Dere, Gwagwalada axis.

Also, police operatives from Kubwa division have foiled an armed robbery attempt at a hotel along Kubwa axis.

The operatives who were on routine patrol engaged the robbers in a fierce gun duel, which led to the killing of one of the suspects.

Confirming the story, FCT Police PRO, ASP Mariam Yusuf said acting on credible intelligence, the suspect, Danladi Abubakar, 20 years old was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada division for the gruesome murder of a yet to be identified middle-aged woman.

The police said the suspect who was identified by another victim confessed to being a member of a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating along Gwagwalada axis.

Exhibits recovered are: one sharp knife used for stabbing the deceased and one tecno phone belonging to the late woman.

The exhibits recovered from the late suspect are: one berratta pistol, three rounds of ammunition, and one silver colour Mazda space wagon.

The police said effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects and all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : 09022222352.