Imo State Police Command has said it repelled yesterday an attack on the chairman of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke at Amaifeke, Orlu local government area.

Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the hoodlums, in their numbers besieged the palace of Eze Okeke armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the command’s tactical teams and in the process one of them was gunned down, while others fled into the bush with bullet wounds.

According to him, following the recent attacks on the palaces of some traditional rulers in the state by some unknown gunmen, the state commissioner of police, Rabiu Hussaini, in order to curb the menace, deployed operatives of the command’s tactical team to patrol every community and monitor the palaces of the monarchs.

He said the tactical team working in synergy with vigilante groups in the area repelled the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo, Dr E. C. Okeke, ablaze.

Abattam stated that the gunmen invaded the community with shooting at 1am while the police team engaged them in a gun duel.

A resident (name withheld) told LEADERSHIP that Eze Okeke was safe as he said, “Our people are happy that our Eze is safe during the mad shooting. Amaifeke community is happy, we are not mourning”.

Among the items recovered from the slain gunman included an identity card, one locally made improvised explosive device, five bottles of fuel, N20,000 cash and one pump action gun.

