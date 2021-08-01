Police in Imo State have killed two bandits in a gun battle at Njaba local government area of the state.

In a release made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, which was signed by the police spokesman, Michael Abattam, the bandits were intercepted on their way to Njaba community.

According to the statement, on 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba Town to launch an attack were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police, Imo State Command.

“In the ensuing fire fight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them neutralised and the remaining ones scampered into the bush. On searching the vehicle, one Ak-47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double-barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.”

CSP Abattam called on the citizens to avail police information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community and report same to nearest police station.