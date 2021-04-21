The Police said yesterday that they killed 30 bandits while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds In Zamfara State.

The bandits had attacked some communities in Maradun and Bakura local government areas of the state, killing an unaccounted number of people.

In the coordinated attacks, the hoodlums set fire on Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, Madacci and Dankule villages and opened fire on residents running out of the villages.

An eye witness said unaccounted people were killed in the attacks.

“Many communities were torched by the bandits as a strategy to force people to come out of their houses and face gun shots from the bandits”, he added.

In a swift reaction, the Zamfara State Police Command said it received a distress call about the simultaneous attacks on the villages of Maradun and Bakura local government areas respectively.

A statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, noted that on receipt of the distress call, Tactical Operatives of the Command comprising of Puff Adder, Special Forces, PMF and CTU led by the Commander 78 PMF arrived the scenes and engaged the attackers to a gun duel.

The statement said as a result of the encounter, about 30 bandits were neutralised while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

The police said in the course of chasing the assailants out of the villages, the operatives discovered about 10 corpses of the villagers littered at the different theatre of engagements.

“Mop up operation is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further details of the operation will be communicated in due course”.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State commissioner of Police Command has warned armed bandits to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the unpredictable consequences.