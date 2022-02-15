Operatives of the Anambra State police command have killed four members of an armed gang that attacked two police stations in the state on Sunday night.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, DSP, who confirmed the killing of the hoodlums said the two police stations the armed gang members attacked were Ekwulobia police station in Aguata local government area, and, Neni police station in Njikoka local government area.

Giving details of the operations by the command’s men against the criminal gang, Ikenga said, “The operatives demobilised four of the armed hoodlums and recovered 17pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition for Ak 47 rifle, 107 pieces of expended 7.62mm ammunition for Ak47 rifle; seven pieces of expended cartridges for pump action, 10 pieces of expended 7.62mm long for Lar rifle, one big hammer, three phones and a wallet containing identity cards and some ATM cards.”

He said, “Preliminary information reveals that one out of the four demobilised miscreants, now late, Mr Onyebuchi Okoye ‘M’ 34years, who led the attack on Aguata Divisional headquarters was arrested earlier on 4th November, 2021 with a revolver pistol and six 9mm ammunition by Police Operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony and unlawful possession of firearms under section 495 of the criminal code and on 21/01/2022 was granted bail by the court.”

The police image maker in the state, however, stated that the command recorded no casualty during the attacks at the two separate police stations due to the superior fire-power of the command’s operatives over that of the gunmen stating that the hoodlums were forced to flee the stations.

He said the commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng in his reaction to the incident charged operatives of the command to sustain and increase the tempo on the onslaught against crime in the state, and, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command towards weeding out unrepentant criminal elements.

Meanwhile, a source in Ekwulobia who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the criminal gang arrived at the Ekwulobia police station at about 8pm, but were confronted by police men on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT