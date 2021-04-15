ADVERTISEMENT

BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

Four suspected sea pirates, who were part of a gang of 32-armed robbers, have been killed by officers of the Marine Police along the Atlantic shoreline in Oron local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Three others were also arrested in a sting operation by the police following several cases of piracy along the Oron coastline in recent times.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, MacDon Odiko in Uyo yesterday said the deaths and arrest followed intelligence on the operations of the pirates in the Oron waterways.

“Acting on a very credible intelligence, on 13th April, 2021, operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Marine Police, Oron, embarked on a sting operation, along Ikang Creek, Oron where they were confronted by sea pirates numbering about thirty-two (32) on board four (4) speed boats, armed with sophisticated weapons.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives opened fire on them, during the ensuing gun battle, four (4) suspects met their waterloo, while others escaped with three (3) speed boats,” the statement said.

Items recovered from them according to the statement include one W23 boat mounted with 115HP Yamaha engine and two rifles and six ammunitions.

Similarly, one suspect identified as Nsikak Nsikak died of gunshot wounds in hospital following a shoot-out with the police during a robbery operation in Itam area of Uyo.

“The hoodlums on sighting the operatives fired at them, and during the exchange of fire, one suspect identified as Nsikak ‘m’ other names unknown sustained bullet wounds, while Imoh Daniel ‘m’ was arrested. The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process,” the statement said.

The statement assured residents that the command would continue to partner with critical stakeholders to provide top notch security for every part of the state.