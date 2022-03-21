Operatives of the Imo State police command have killed four suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), who were among those repelled when they attempted to attack Omuma Police Station with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the command’s public relations officer, Michael Abattam.

Abattam said the police were able to repel the hoodlums because of the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the police commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, to curtail criminal activities within the state especially, attacks on police stations.

He said on March 20, 2022 at about 0300 hours, the hoodlums came in large numbers with various calibres of IEDs to Omuma police station shooting sporadically but, were swiftly repelled by the combat-ready Imo police command’s tactical teams and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The spokesman said the operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while others scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat.

The PPRO stressed that five undetonated different capacities of IEDs were recovered from the neutralised bandits and charms and submitted that the police bomb unit have taken custody of the bombs for detonation.

He indicated that the Command’s Tactical Teams are combing the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

Hussaini, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He urged the public to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.