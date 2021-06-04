Katsina State Police command said its team of police mobile force (PMF), have foiled bandits’ attack in Wurma and Yarbudu villages in Kurfi local government area of the state and killed five bandits and recovered six motorcycles during fierce gun battle.

According to a statement signed by the state police public relations officer (PPRO) , SP Gambo Isah, the bandits numbering over150 on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the two villages in day time, but a team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel stationed at Wurma village, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack and neutralized one of the bandits while many escaped with gunshots wounds.

He explained: “A team of policemen led by Area Commander, Dutsinma, blocked the escape route of the bandits at Yarbudu village and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds. In the course of profiling the scene, four (4) bandits were neutralized and five (5) of their motorcycles were recovered.”

He however urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline areas by giving credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition.