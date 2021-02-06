The police command in Edo State has said that a total of eight suspected kidnappers were killed during various operations in the state in the last three weeks.

The commissioner of police, Phillip Ogbadu, disclosed this on Friday in his maiden media briefing since assumption of office at the command headquarters in Benin.

Ogbadu also disclosed that two kidnap victims were rescued within the period under review.

He said “From January 13 to today February 5, that is three weeks since I resumed office here, we have killed eight kidnap suspects during operations.

“Within the period under review, the command also arrested 71 suspects for various crimes in the state.”

He explained that those arrested included: 26 suspects for alleged cultism, 17 for alleged Armed Robbery and 11 persons for alleged kidnapping.

Others were three suspected ritualists, six murder suspects, one rape suspect, while five suspects were arrested for alleged unlawful possession of fire-arms and two for alleged assault.

The CP also revealed that exhibits which included two AK-47 riffles, one TO6 gun, eight locally made guns, 119 live ammunition and 27 cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He disclosed that eight vehicles, one motor cycle, three empty magazines and two dummy guns were also recovered.

He said the command devised several security strategies to prevent crime and ensure a secured, safe and stable environment for economic progress and social interaction.

“The command adopted due diligence system of administration, robust tactical operations and ensured that cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.