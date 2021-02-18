ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State Police command, has neutralised one bandit, recovered two rifles and several numbers of ammunition in a gun duel with some suspected bandits in the state.

The state Police Command, CP Sanusi Buba, stated this in press statement he signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Katsina, said some bandits invaded Alhaji Sani Bello in Danmusa town, but the team of police confronted them and killed one while others escaped.

He explained: “At about 02:00hrs, DPO Danmusa Division and team responded to a distress call, that bandits numbering seven (7), shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Sani Bello, m, of Danmusa Town, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state. The team engaged the bandits in a gun duel, neutralized one (1) bandit and recovered one AK 47 rifle with seventeen (17) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“It’s believed that others might have escaped with gun shots wound. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing.

Similarly, the statement further stated: “The DPO Kankara Division and team while on routine patrol along Zango – Pauwa villages, engaged suspected bandits into a gun duel and recovered one (1) AK 49 rifle, two Magazines and five (5) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.”

He added that search parties are still combing the area with a view to recover more arms and ammunition or injured/dead bodies of the bandits.